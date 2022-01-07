DAILY | Ready for round 4? Moderna CEO says 4th shot likely in fall 2022
Dakota Christensen and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is threatening his unvaccinated population with arrest
- Families of seniors in long-term care are getting frustrated at the return of lockdowns
- A disinformation campaign against a Hong Kong-born Canadian MP is raising eyebrows
- Moderna's CEO is saying the public should be prepared for a fourth COVID shot
- It's OK now to talk about vaccines affecting menstrual cycles now
- An estimate says that 40% of hospitalizations in the England were primarily treated for something else
- One pediatrician is encouraging parents to have the “COVID talk” with their kids
- Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole has decided now's the time to push for the rights of the unvaccinated
- A star from popular U.K. TV show Love Island was blasted for insensitive comments about poverty
- Quebec-based Rebel Alexa Lavoie joins for an update on the expansion of vaccine passports and what the province's curfew has been like
- By Ezra Levant
