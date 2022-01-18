DAILY | Liberal apologizes to Rebel, Kenney says vax is a choice, Xi opens Davos Agenda 2022
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
Adam and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Western Rebels react to Ontario's mega snowstorm — Dakota Christensen had a one-hour drive turn into eight hours
- An Ontario Liberal candidate falsely accused Rebel News of harassing him — he tweeted out an apology at the behest of a lawyer's letter, but took the opportunity to remind us just how great of a guy he is (phew, we almost forgot!)
- Alberta's Justice Minister Kaycee Madu called the cops to complain after he got a traffic ticket, so Premier Kenney told him to “step back”
- California is experiencing some good old fashioned train robberies
- President Biden said that George Floyd's death was more important than Martin Luther King's during the election campaign, the video is recirculating due to MLK Day
- Athletes are being told to prep for China by bringing disposable phones ahead of the Olympics
- The World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda meeting is underway
- Data from Israel is showing that the fourth dose of Pfizer's vaccine isn't really helping with Omicron
- Canadian OpEd writers are shocked to find their heavily pro-vaccine opinions aren't well received
- Police got physical with a Costco shopper over a mask dispute; a maskless beer store customer had trouble getting service too; Quebec has seen similar conflicts
- SatanCon 2022 — don't forget your mask and proof of vaccination, that's how Satan would want it
- Premier Kenney says vaccines are a choice in Alberta (hey, what about that Orwellian-named Restrictions Exemption Program, Mr. Premier?)
- British Columbia quietly removed end dates for COVID orders
- Dozens of gyms in the province have had enough
- Anti-mandate posters are popping up in D.C. ahead of major protests this weekend
- An 85-year-old man had some words for Prime Minister Trudeau
- A county in Colorado had some sound COVID advice
- Canadian truckers are not impressed with vaccine mandates
- What's more Canadian than a bunch of cops blocking the entrance to Canadian Tire from would-be maskless shoppers
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.