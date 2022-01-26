Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

(YESTER)DAILY | Rebel studio catches fire while the convoy keeps on truckin' to Ottawa

  By Rebel News
  January 26, 2022

Due to an unexpected electrical fire in our Rebel News studio yesterday, we were forced to cancel the past two DAILY Livestreams.

Luckily, everyone is OK — but we had to bring in a cleaning crew and replace some of our lighting.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos still managed to film a show yesterday, however.

On that edition of the non-live DAILY Livestream, Sheila and Adam discussed U.S. President Joe Biden calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch,” Black History Month grants in Nunavut, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe saying no to lockdowns and Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole being scared of the Truckers For Freedom convoy.

  • By Rebel News

