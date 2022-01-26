(YESTER)DAILY | Rebel studio catches fire while the convoy keeps on truckin' to Ottawa
- |
- January 26, 2022
Due to an unexpected electrical fire in our Rebel News studio yesterday, we were forced to cancel the past two DAILY Livestreams.
Luckily, everyone is OK — but we had to bring in a cleaning crew and replace some of our lighting.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos still managed to film a show yesterday, however.
On that edition of the non-live DAILY Livestream, Sheila and Adam discussed U.S. President Joe Biden calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch,” Black History Month grants in Nunavut, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe saying no to lockdowns and Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole being scared of the Truckers For Freedom convoy.
