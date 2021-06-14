DAILY | Trudeau at the G7, Bernier's Arrest
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Andrew Neil launches GB News
- Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau at the G7
- People's Party leader Maxime Bernier arrested in Manitoba
- Trudeau calls newspapers “fish paper”
