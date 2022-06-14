DAILY | Unvaxxed travel ban ending; Liberal apologizes for saying 'F off'; Rebels catch Alghabra
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Travel restrictions on the unvaccinated are starting to end
- A TikToker got barred from riding a horse because she was too heavy
- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on Ru Paul's Drag Race telling the audience that freedom of expression is what America's all about
- Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden apologized for telling an unvaccinated Canadian to “F*** off”
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
