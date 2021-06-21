DAILY | China raids Hong Kong paper
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
Supper The Channel — Send A Rebel Chat
You can now send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Ezra will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, and HyperChats from Odysee!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Hong Kong police arrest 5 editors, executives at pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper
- China's propaganda outlet Global Times: “It's time to shut down Apple Daily”
- Chinese Science Academy Lists Wuhan Lab as Outstanding Prize Candidate for COVID-19 Research
- Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley would rather retire than get COVID vaccine
- Calgary Stampede requires COVID-19 vaccines for rodeo competitors
- Tuf Cooper announces that he will not be competing at the Stampede because of the COVID vaccine and quarantine requirements
- Self-appointed mask enforcer yells at woman in Toronto mall
- Bill Maher says stop apologizing to Twitter
- Andrew Doyle's Free Speech Nation on GB News
With all the attempts to censor us by Big Tech and even our own government, the risk of being deplatformed from YouTube, Facebook or Twitter is greater than ever!
SIGN UP: Tell us your name and email address by completing the form below, that way we can contact you when we're shut down by visiting AfterYouTube.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.