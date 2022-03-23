DAILY | What is a 'woman' anyway?
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Pride Toronto apologized after a review found it was not transparent with $1.8M in grant money it received
- Disney employees staged a walkout in protest of Florida's anti-grooming bill
- A Home Depot in Calgary has apparently gone woke, issuing staff a privilege check list
- At Canada's largest Coca-Cola bottling plant, a labour arbitrator found the company was justified in suspending unvaccinated employees without pay
- Toronto's former police chief Mark Saunders is set to run for a seat in the province's legislature, representing Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives
- Should government officials be using messaging programs like WhatsApp to send documents or have discussions?
- Can you define what a woman is? Because President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson can't
- Senator Rick Scott thinks Jackson is a nice person, but pointed to some of Jackson's light sentences for child sex offenders as a concern
- Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell says that digital currencies will require new legislation to protect consumers
- Twitter suspended Charlie Kirk for repeatedly misgendering Rachel Levine, the transgender biological male who serves as the assistant secretary of health
- England's chief medical officer says that lockdowns and school closures likely caused long-term damage to kids
- Canada's Green Party leader says the nation is still currently committing genocide
