Alberta Fact Check: Even Canada's largest oil companies say Ottawa's rules make a new pipeline impossible

For years, Albertans have been told that all Canada needs is political will and climate regulations to build another major oil pipeline to the Pacific. But according to the CEO of one of Canada's biggest energy companies, the problem runs much deeper.

This week, Cenovus Energy CEO Jon McKenzie delivered a blunt assessment at Calgary's Global Energy Show: Alberta's proposed one-million-barrel-per-day pipeline to the British Columbia coast is currently "unfinanceable" under Canada's regulatory framework.

McKenzie said Canada's industrial carbon pricing system has made Canadian oil less competitive and discourages the production growth needed to justify filling a major new export pipeline. In other words, if producers cannot economically expand output, there is little business case for investors to spend tens of billions building new infrastructure.

That assessment is significant because it isn't coming from a politician, activist, or think tank. Cenovus is one of Canada's largest oil sands producers, producing nearly one million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Carney isn’t designating the WCOP a project of national interest because the people who fill the would-be pipeline say they can’t produce enough to fill it. https://t.co/naKSWKHeov — Blaise (@boehmerB) June 10, 2026

McKenzie's warning also echoes comments from other industry leaders. Last month, the president of Canadian Natural Resources said future oil sands growth depends on additional pipeline capacity to the West Coast, but that expansion requires confidence that producers will actually be allowed to increase production.

The contradiction facing Alberta is becoming harder to ignore. The Carney Liberals have signalled openness to discussing new pipeline proposals while simultaneously maintaining industrial carbon pricing policies that industry leaders say undermine the economics needed to support those same projects.