Alberta Fact Check: Even Canada's largest oil companies say Ottawa's rules make a new pipeline impossible

Industry leaders say federal regulations are hampering the construction of a new oil pipeline in Canada.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

For years, Albertans have been told that all Canada needs is political will and climate regulations to build another major oil pipeline to the Pacific. But according to the CEO of one of Canada's biggest energy companies, the problem runs much deeper.

This week, Cenovus Energy CEO Jon McKenzie delivered a blunt assessment at Calgary's Global Energy Show: Alberta's proposed one-million-barrel-per-day pipeline to the British Columbia coast is currently "unfinanceable" under Canada's regulatory framework.

McKenzie said Canada's industrial carbon pricing system has made Canadian oil less competitive and discourages the production growth needed to justify filling a major new export pipeline. In other words, if producers cannot economically expand output, there is little business case for investors to spend tens of billions building new infrastructure.

That assessment is significant because it isn't coming from a politician, activist, or think tank. Cenovus is one of Canada's largest oil sands producers, producing nearly one million barrels of oil equivalent per day. 

McKenzie's warning also echoes comments from other industry leaders. Last month, the president of Canadian Natural Resources said future oil sands growth depends on additional pipeline capacity to the West Coast, but that expansion requires confidence that producers will actually be allowed to increase production. 

The contradiction facing Alberta is becoming harder to ignore. The Carney Liberals have signalled openness to discussing new pipeline proposals while simultaneously maintaining industrial carbon pricing policies that industry leaders say undermine the economics needed to support those same projects.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-10 12:40:59 -0400
    Somewhere PET is smiling, knowing that one of his fondest dreams has come true. Albertans should have done their “patriotic” duty and voted only for Liberals in every election while he was in office. (Uh, no.)