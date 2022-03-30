DAILY | Are you ready for a new world order?
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net (still having technical difficulties)
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News Daily on Gettr.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Lewis will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- A “researcher” warned that the end of the pandemic could lead to an incel terror attack
- Bill Gates spent a lot of money renovating a property he claims will be underwater due to climate change
- Britain has withdrawn its last two judges from Hong Kong's top court over security concerns
- Do you support The Current Trend? This person does
- U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer refused to say whether a woman can have a penis
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the GLOBE Forum that about the importance of climate issues during war
- Trudeau also touted that the carbon tax is putting more money in Canadians' pockets
- The prime minister was also booed and protested in New York City
- Lynching is not a relic of the past, according to Vice President Kamala Harris
- Jon Stewart is cringe
- Stephen Colbert says Fox News' Peter Doocy should be slapped for questioning Joe Biden
- The World Gov Summit is asking a simple question: “Are we ready for a new world order?”
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.