DAILY | CBC/WEF conspiracies; 'Back to normal' is far-right & ableist; Blackouts are the future
Andrew Chapados, Syd Fizzard and Mocha Bezirgan are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Outgoing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney described leadership contender Danielle Smith's proposed sovereignty act as “cockamamie”
- The FBI allegedly seized documents pertaining to other nations nuclear capabilities during the raid at former president Trump's Florida home
- California's power provider warned of potential rolling blackouts
- Conservative commentator Dave Rubin, a former California resident, mocked his former state
- An Ontario doctor/COVID zealot says a return to normal is far-right ableist language
- Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about her past comments saying Trump stole the 2016 election
- The European Union wants to flatten the energy curve with a mandatory target to reduce consumption during peak times
- A court dismissed a gender identity discrimination case
- Gulf Arab Nations are asking Netflix to remove some content they consider offensive
- Former MPP Randy Hillier had a court case adjourned until October
- Hugh Jackman is pushing some Bill Gates climate change science, not yet clear when he plans to give up his luxurious lifestyle
- Hillary Clinton says Ukraine is now on the offensive in the war against Russia
- Canada's state broadcaster had a friendly interview with a WEF mouthpiece
- A prosecutor is trying to hit a Coutts border protester with punishing release conditions
