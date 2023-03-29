DAILY Roundup | Lewis rips Trudeau racism, NHL could cancel Pride Nights, The 15 Min city experience

  • By Rebel News
  • March 29, 2023
  • News Analysis
DAILY Roundup | Lewis rips Trudeau racism, NHL could cancel Pride Nights, The 15 Min city experience
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

On today's show, we've got reactions to Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis ripping a Liberal MP over Justin Trudeau's repeated racist portrayals of black people.

Plus, could the NHL be doing away with its Pride Night events? With rising backlash from some players and fans, it seems like the organization is at least considering the "go woke, go broke" theory.

And finally, video from the United Kingdom is showing just what a 15 Minute City could look like — and it sure seems unpleasant, to say the least.

Canada Livestream News Analysis
