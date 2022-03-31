Daily Wire launches kids' entertainment in response to Disney’s woke crusade

The Daily Wire

On Wednesday evening, Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing announced that the publication will invest a “minimum of $100 million over the next three years,” into a host of live-action and animated children’s entertainment on its streaming platform.

The company’s move to branch out into entertainment comes amid its strong push into the culture war, with the development of movies, comedies, documentaries, and podcasts — a response to the dominance of leftist progressives in the entertainment space.

The Daily Wire’s efforts to create a healthy space for conservative entertainment come amid the decline in conservative influence over entertainment over the past few decades, which has been dominated by progressive narratives.

“Americans are tired of giving their money to woke corporations who hate them,” said Boreing in a statement. “They’re tired of giving their money to woke media companies who want to indoctrinate their children with radical race and gender theory. But they want to do more than just cancel them. They want alternatives. The Daily Wire is giving them those alternatives.”

According to the plan, the Daily Wire will produce children’s content that has already been in the works for months, and will host the creations of Eric Branscum and Ethan Nicolle, best known for their work on VeggieTales, and The Babylon Bee, to lead kids content development.

The news was welcomed by “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano, who was infamously fired by Disney last year and canceled by the woke mob for comments she made on Instagram about the political discrimination of conservatives by progressives. Carano was immediately signed by the Daily Wire to create movies with the company.

“[The Daily Wire] doing what needs to be done!!! Always. So much respect. Protect the kids at all costs,” wrote Carano on Twitter.

Carano’s first film titled “Terror on the Prairie” will be released in June. The project is being directed by Northfork director Michael Polish and tells the tale of a frontier woman, played by Carano, who is forced to fight back against a gang of violent outlaws in the Montana plains.