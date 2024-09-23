Damning Rebel News clip exposes LIES in high-stakes defamation case
Avi Yemini's interview with UK activist Kellie-Jay Keen exposes critical errors in the Liberal Party's case against Moira Deeming as defamation trial heats up.
A bombshell moment from a Rebel News video shown in court today during the high-stakes Deeming vs Pesutto defamation trial occurred when Avi Yemini's interview with UK women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, was shown.
In the video, shown as part of a wider news segment from March 2023, Keen dismantles false Wikipedia claims included in the Liberal Party dossier used to oust Moira Deeming from the Victorian state opposition's party room.
The claims had previously been used by opposition leader John Pesutto to justify Deeming’s expulsion, alleging Keen's associations with 'far-right extremists', which Keen categorically denied in the interview.
Didn't John Pesutto write a grovelling apology to this woman in the video after smearing her in a "dossier" using Wikipedia research featuring the rambilings of unreliable far left extremists and activists?
This moment in court marked a pivotal point in the case, casting serious doubt on the legitimacy of the accusations that led to Deeming’s expulsion from the Liberal Party.
The dossier had omitted the Wikipedia claims after Pesutto was called out for his errors, but the damage had already been done, and Keen’s rebuttal, today aired in court for the first time, was damning.
The court also heard other significant moments, including testimony from Liberal MP Kim Wells, who revealed how he believed Deeming was "double-crossed" by Pesutto in a deal to suspend, rather than expel, her from the party. Wells claimed the agreement included a promise to exonerate Deeming, a promise Pesutto allegedly failed to keep, further intensifying the defamation case.
- By Avi Yemini
