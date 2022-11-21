Victorian Premier Dan Andrews' dark social media tactics revealed

Victoria Labor has spent almost $400,000 on Facebook advertisements in the past 30 days, according to a new report.

More than $115,000 of that spend was used to promote a page making non-stop attacks on Liberal leader Matthew Guy.

A Facebook page titled “Matthew Guy – The Liberal Cuts Guy” had produced 1146 posts since being set up on October 31. The page, which carried small Labor electoral authorisation messages, was reportedly deleted at the weekend.

The rest of the almost $400,000 spend was on Labor’s main Facebook page.

This compared to a total of $118,000 spent by the Liberals on Facebook.

Revelations of the Andrews government’s Facebook cash splash come amid questions regarding their social media strategy.

Andrews has used social media like few politicians in the country’s history, collecting more than a million Facebook followers and spending more than $1m on social media since taking office in 2014.

Andrews has three times as many Facebook followers as the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Premier’s personal staff, reportedly around 90 people, also outnumbers that of the prime minister. It is unknown how many of those are part of Andrews’ sophisticated social media and communications team.

Nielsen figures revealed that in the first half of this year, the Victorian Labor Government spent more money on advertising than any other government or corporation in the country apart from the Commonwealth, Harvey Norman, Wesfarmers, Nine Entertainment, McDonalds and Telstra.