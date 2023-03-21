Dan Andrews flies transgender flag in response to 'nasty' Women's rally

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has reacted to women demanding women’s rights by ordering the transgender flag to be flown outside government offices.

How long will it take for John Pesutto to announce double the flags if he wins the next election?



I give #WikipediaPesutto 24 hours.



Without an opposition, Victoria is in a race to the bottom. https://t.co/lQuUmbnh1u — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 21, 2023

Andrews tweeted a video of the flag being hoisted on a pole between two LGBTQ flags with the caption:

“There’s a new flag flying outside the offices of the Victorian Government. Because we’ll always respect you. And we’ll always have your back.”

The Let Women Speak rally on Sunday had demanded women’s bathrooms be protected from biological men identifying as women. They had also demanded girl’s sport be reserved for females.

But the Victorian Premier described the women’s meeting as “nasty and hateful”.

He told journalists the rally on the steps of Parliament House had been about “evil intolerance”.

Andrews said he would “always support” the trans community in Victoria and that the trans flag would be flown as a sign of support.