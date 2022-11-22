WATCH: Dan Andrews 'tough guy' RUNS AWAY when confronted

‘Lucky’ Lance Simon who uses threats of violence to intimidate opponents of Dan Andrews has finally been exposed for the coward that he is.

The husband of notorious gangland lawyer Zarah Garde-Wilson has spent the past two years targeting, harassing, and threatening anyone who criticises the Victorian Premier.

He has been endorsed by Reason Party leader Fiona Patten and Twitter’s PRGuy who once referred to Lucky Lance as “brave”.

Both ignore Lance’s shocking behaviour as well as his extensive violent criminal history, a history that he has often used to intimidate opponents.

Lucky Lance has embarked on a relentless campaign to intimidate the Liberal candidate running in Dan Andrews’ seat of Mulgrave.

He attacked the candidate on video calling him a “f-king slimy rat”.

But when a supporter of the candidate bumped into Lance at a local service station recently, the self-proclaimed bad ass turned on his heels and ran away.

Unlucky Lance went online that night to tell his followers he had been chased. But, as our video footage clearly shows, no-one chased Lance at all. The tough guy just got scared of words and darted away as fast as his legs would carry him.

It’s ironic because Lance uses his violent history to rattle his political opponents and yet, when he himself is questioned, he reveals himself to be a coward.

Lance should take this episode as a learning opportunity. He should stop abusing candidates and let the Victorian public decide who to vote in or out based on the merits of their policies.