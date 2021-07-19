Dan Crenshaw slams door to door COVID vaccine programs

Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File

Health department workers in one North Carolina county are now going door to door in an effort to urge citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccines prepared to be administered on the spot.

The outreach program comes after President Joe Biden vowed his administration would be going door to door in order to encourage Americans to be inoculated.

“We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring. … Now, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors, to get help for the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden said last week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also stated that the Biden administration would deploy “strike forces.” “That’s one of the reasons we initiated these strike forces to go into communities and work with them to determine what they need. To take a localized, specific approach that works with elected officials in communities,” she said.

In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, 49 per cent of residents have received at least one vaccine shot.

“The county also has a home-based vaccination request form on its website,” Fox News reported. “The latest update for Mecklenburg County includes data through July 7, which reported an average of 57 confirmed cases per day. As of July 7, the health department had administered 77,774 first doses of vaccine, and 72,308 second shots.”

“We’re not confrontational, it’s not like you have to get the shot,” Robert Dawkins, a volunteer with Action NC, told WBTV.com. “But our job is to dispel rumors and things. We get people that will say ‘yes I will get the shot,’ but the follow-up has always been the issue. Will they go? How can we get people to go out and go? So, now that the health department is out with us, we miss that middle man.”

Following Biden’s announcement of plans to go door to door, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw took to social media to blast the president.

“How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?” he wrote on Twitter.

Amy Phan West, a Vietnamese immigrant running for Congress, wrote, “Under the communist rule in Vietnam, the gov’t went door to door & controlled public discourse through the media bending the will of the people. They CONTROLLED the people. I’m running to ensure the authoritarian control I fled doesn’t corrupt our nation of FREEDOM.”