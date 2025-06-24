Danielle Smith blames separatist surge on Ottawa's 'terrible policies'

Following a third-party surge in a rural byelection, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith views the emerging separatist threat as cause for concern. "This is part of the reason for the Alberta Next process."

Her remarks refer to the province’s second autonomy panel under the United Conservatives, following the 2020 Fair Deal Panel.

Asked, “Is your government concerned by future vote splits with the Republican Party of Alberta,” Smith said, “We know that we have… to make a strong case for a strong Alberta within a united Canada, but we also have to address the things that are causing the rise in that sentiment.”

The Republican Party of Alberta (RPA) aims to foster an “independent future,” according to its website, through responsible governance, fiscal conservatism, and individual freedoms.

RPA leader Cam Davies lost to UCP candidate Tara Sawyer in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills Monday evening, receiving 17% of the vote; Wildrose Loyalty Coalition candidate Bill Tufts garnered 1%.

The first-time politician told Rebel News his third-place finish wouldn't dampen his resolve: “We’re just getting started.”

Davies was aiming for about 20% of the vote, he claimed, with the byelection signalling that separation has entered the mainstream.

The 18% showing among independence-minded candidates more than tripled their previous share of the riding's vote in 2023.

Davies was endorsed by former separatist MLA Gord Kesler, who last won this riding in 1982 under the Western Canada Concept banner.

Driven by anti-Ottawa sentiment, equalization grievances, and frustration with the political status quo, Smith understands the appeal of separation but doesn’t back it herself.

“The sentiment that you're seeing was created in Ottawa by 10 years of terrible policy, and I think it can also be dialled down by Ottawa,” Smith told Rebel News.

“I… hope that we'll be able to work constructively with Mark Carney to be able to do that,” she added. “We've got discussions going on as we speak. Unfortunately, we haven't seen a lot of action yet.”

Smith, an autonomy advocate and former lobbyist, champions provincial jurisdiction and an end to federal interference in key economic sectors.

“It’s time to stand up to Ottawa’s overreach and make sure decisions about Alberta’s future are made here, by the people who live and work here,” she said.

Jeff Rath, an Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) lawyer, dismissed vote split concerns, stating the independence movement finds comfort with the UCP and doesn't need another political vehicle.

“Even at APP events, when Danielle Smith’s name gets mentioned… people applaud and they’re very supportive of her,” said Rath, who expects Smith to back independence once it’s to her benefit.

A recent Janet Brown poll shows 54% of UCP supporters will back independence when put to a vote.

Premier Smith will chair the Alberta Next panel on the province’s place in Confederation next month. It will also include recommendations to the government on potential referendum questions for Albertans to vote on in 2026.

Smith earlier lowered the bar for triggering a referendum, making an independence vote probable.