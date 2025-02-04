Danielle Smith calls for increasing interprovincial trade after Trump tariff threats

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Premier Smith's call to increase domestic trade in light of potential steep tariffs from the Trump administration.

Premier Smith took to social media to outline why increasing trade within Canada can significantly improve the country's economy. Despite President Trump pausing tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days, Alberta's premier stated the case for expanding internal trade in Canada between provinces.

"It’s time Canada eliminates interprovincial trade barriers so that Canadian families, businesses, and our national economy can weather this incoming trade dispute with the U.S.," wrote the premier.

"We need more pipelines and we need to repeal irresponsible federal legislation like C-69 to unlock the full power of Alberta energy for the benefit of every single Canadian," Smith added.

Did you know it’s easier for Canadian provinces to trade with European countries than with each other?



It’s time Canada eliminates interprovincial trade barriers so that Canadian families, businesses, and our national economy can weather this incoming trade dispute with the… https://t.co/GiXPztgPtL — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 3, 2025

Alberta's premier posted the message prior to President Trump's announcement that tariffs on Canadian exports will be halted for at least 30 days.

President Trump explained on Monday afternoon that after speaking with Justin Trudeau, Canada has agreed to secure its border with the U.S. and therefore will be temporarily free from tariffs.

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country," wrote Trump.

Economists previously noted that if President Trump went through with imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and a 10% tariff on Canadian oil, Canada would likely fall into a recession with hundreds of thousands of jobs being lost.