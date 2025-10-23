Danielle Smith moves to block federal treaties from automatically applying in Alberta

Alberta is drawing a bright red line around its constitutional turf with first-in-Canada legislation.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   October 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Premier Danielle Smith has introduced Bill 1, the International Agreements Act — landmark legislation that tells Ottawa, in no uncertain terms: if you sign it in Geneva, it doesn’t rule in Alberta unless we say so.

The bill makes Alberta the first province to legally insulate itself from international treaties or agreements signed by the federal government without provincial approval. It means no United Nations climate diktat, no World Health Organization “pandemic accord,” and no global carbon schemes can be forced on Albertans unless the provincial legislature signs off first.

“We will defend our constitutional rights, protect our province’s interests and make sure decisions that affect Albertans are made by Albertans,” said Smith. “The federal government stands at a crossroads. Work with us, and we’ll get things done. Overstep, and Alberta will stand its ground.”

The Act replaces Alberta’s older International Trade and Investment Agreements Act, expanding it to cover all international deals — not just trade. If Ottawa signs an agreement that affects provincial matters like health, education, or energy, it won’t automatically apply in Alberta without new provincial legislation.

It’s a direct response to a growing pattern: the Liberal government signing on to international “commitments” — from carbon schemes to health policy frameworks — and then leaning on provinces to implement them.

The new bill mirrors Quebec’s 2000 law, asserting that no international agreement takes effect without provincial consent. The difference is that Smith’s version applies that principle through the lens of Alberta’s “sovereignty within a united Canada,” — extending her government’s constitutional pushback to the global arena.

If passed, Bill 1 could effectively firewall Alberta from federal overreach disguised as international cooperation.

Smith’s message is clear: Alberta will not be a passive participant in Ottawa’s global virtue signalling. The province decides what applies here; not bureaucrats at the UN, not negotiators in Ottawa, and not international agencies with zero accountability to Albertans.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.