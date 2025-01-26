Danielle Smith — NOT Trudeau — wants a GOLDEN AGE for Canada

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his allies crave a trade war with the U.S., Premier Danielle Smith is advocating for normalized relations and cooler heads with our most important trading partner.

"We're going to be demanding respect from other nations," President Trump told attendees at the World Economic Forum. "Canada, we have a tremendous deficit with Canada, we're not gonna have that anymore," he said.

Further commenting, he notes the United States doesn't need Canadian goods any longer. "We don't need them to make our cars. We don't need their lumber. We don't need their oil and gas."

During a live CNN interview, Trudeau conveyed that Trump is a "very skillful negotiator." For months, the two have quarreled over Canada's porous borders, posing a serious threat to America's national security.

Premier Smith gives Trudeau credit for building some pipelines but questions why the Liberals neglected to pursue more successful given the success.



Smith says provinces need to break down trade barriers and support more of these "nation-building projects." pic.twitter.com/ocoluEIrI1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2025

While Trudeau and his provincial allies push retaliatory tariffs, Premier Smith has strayed from her colleagues. Choosing artful diplomacy by meeting with Trump at Mar-a-lago and other U.S. representatives over the past several weeks.

"She's serious about domestic energy security, nation-building, and trying to grow our economy," said Rebel News reporter Tamara Ugolini. Her advocacy prompted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to request the immediate approval of the Energy East pipeline, which Smith is also simultaneously trying to get off the ground.

"Economists have been warning of a recession for months now, and so this is a surefire way to prevent something like that from happening," Ugolini said. "So we can get serious about our energy and our exports and [getting] our economy functioning again [or not].