Danielle Smith 'outshining' other provinces but still needs to reduce spending: Kris Sims

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation previewed the Alberta government's budget ahead of its release on Thursday, February 28, 2026.

Sims explained that despite Danielle Smith's overall success and popularity, the Alberta premier could significantly benefit the province further by slashing the number of employees in the provincial government.

"She has got to be 'doctor no'. She has got to grab the chainsaw or the big pair of scissors and cut, cut, cut. Fraser Institute did a really good job, they put out a piece in the fall, and they said if we reduce the size of our Alberta government back down to pre-2020 levels, so pre-lockdown, we would save billions of dollars per year," she said.

Sims laid out several concrete steps the premier can take to reduce spending and increase prosperity for everyday Albertans.

"Stop all corporate welfare, which costs us billions of dollars. Also, stop handing out money to NHL teams, like that's millions of taxpayer dollars. Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, they can pay for their own stuff," she said.

Sims also discussed how the Alberta government has unnecessarily spent millions of dollars on individuals' art projects. "This will surprise some people. The province of Alberta, you, the provincial taxpayers, spent more than $5 million in the last fiscal year on individuals' art projects. Like people, not a school, not an art gallery or some show choir," she said.

Sims argues that despite Premier Smith's leadership elevating Alberta's standing relative to its counterparts, embracing significant reductions remains essential to curb wasteful expenditures and strengthen the province's financial future.