Danielle Smith proposes alliance with Quebec to bolster autonomy movement

Alberta and Quebec premiers are receptive to the idea of collaborating for greater provincial autonomy, reads a letter to the Coalition Avenir Québec government.

“I see an opportunity before us, as the democratically elected leaders of Alberta and Quebec, to chart a path toward a new era in Canadian federalism,” writes Premier Danielle Smith in the letter, dated March 21.

Smith agrees in principle with many recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Constitutional Issues in Quebec within the Canadian Federation.

She expressed interest in working with the province on future court challenges against Ottawa's use of federal spending power in provincial areas.

Danielle Smith reacts to criticism of her "entertaining" the idea of Alberta independence.



"At some point Canada has to start working for Alberta, and it's not right now," the premier says.

The premier recently commented on nine of the panel’s recommendations, including a call to develop a mechanism to dissuade court challenges to bills that include the notwithstanding clause.

“Elected legislatures — not federally appointed judges — should have the final word on the scope of rights subject to a parliamentary sovereignty clause,” wrote Smith.

“This is an area where our two provinces may be able to coordinate an approach that demonstrates the serious deliberation that is undertaken when invoking a parliamentary sovereignty clause.”

Since 2018, the Coalition Avenir Québec government has used the clause to shield several laws from court challenges, including Bill 21 on secularism and Bill 96 on language.

Alberta is intervening to protect Charter rights in the province, a spokesperson for Alberta Minister of Justice Mickey Amery told the National Post. “This case will set a precedent for the court’s interpretation and application of the Notwithstanding Clause,” reads the email statement.

Premier Legault tells Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie there needs to be "social acceptability" to build pipelines through Quebec.



"If Danielle Smith or whoever table projects, we'll look at them," he says, "but we need to have social acceptability."

In her March 21 letter to Legault, Smith proposed a one-on-one meeting with the premier, followed by the two sending a co-authored letter inviting other first ministers to discuss enhancing provincial autonomy.

“We thank the Premier of Alberta for her letter and the discussion points she raised. We will, of course, take the time to review them,” said a Quebec spokesperson.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, the province’s minister responsible for Canadian relations, echoed Legault’s sentiments. “It’s very interesting because historically, Quebec and Alberta worked together, and we will continue to work together on autonomy of the different provinces.”

Both praised Smith for having their back in the upcoming Supreme Court challenge of Bill 21, leaving the door open for further talks in the short term.

Premier Smith has since listed demands relating to Alberta’s energy sector and stated she’ll form a second Fair Deal Panel if the next prime minister doesn’t meet these demands.

Alberta and Ottawa disagree on policies, with Alberta challenging Ottawa’s authority in court on the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap.

Smith recently threatened to consult Albertans on the province’s next steps if her demands aren’t met, while campaigning Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government would not revoke either policy.

Smith stated that the panel could be the first step toward a new referendum on Alberta's future in the federation. The premier iterates that she loves Canada but believes it needs to start working for Alberta.

“It’s not right now,” she said when asked about growing threats of Western secession.

Support for Western secession is currently concentrated in Alberta and Saskatchewan, but could spread to most of B.C., Manitoba, and nearby territories depending on organization and leadership, according to Preston Manning, a former leader of the Reform Party.

“Large numbers of Westerners simply will not stand for another four years of Liberal government, no matter who leads it,” he wrote in a recent column.

“The support for Western secession is therefore growing, unabated and even fuelled by Liberal promises to reverse many of their previous positions.”

Albertans, separate from the provincial government, are sending a delegation to Washington to seek U.S. support for a potential independence referendum later this year.