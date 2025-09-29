Danielle Smith takes on Lethbridge in Town Hall

Premier Smith addressed an audience in Lethbridge earlier this month as part of her Alberta Next Panel speaking tour across the province. These events are put on by the province with the prescribed intent of gauging enthusiasm levels amongst Albertans in relation to specific political issues.

Topics at the forefront revolve around Alberta's sovereignty, from a full separation from confederation to larger self-management of government affairs by the provincial government as opposed to the federal government. With referendums expected on a variety of issues next year in the province, including on whether Alberta should leave Canada's confederation, these town hall events will be used to help the province determine which referendum questions should be spotlighted by the provincial government.

These events are being put on by the current UCP government, with admission being granted to the general public. As a result, during our interviews with attendees there was an evident divide. The few early departures were consistently less favourable towards the message being conveyed on stage. The prime issue of theirs was to suggest this whole town hall series shouldn't be taking place to begin with, suggesting these issues are of minimal concern.

The majority of attendees departing after the event had concluded were more receptive to the province's messaging, while advocating for further independence — or outright separation — from the federal government.

Time is running out as the 2026 referendums begin to take shape, and these town halls are expected to conclude shortly. How these events will impact the future of Alberta remains in question, but it is clear frustrations in the province have not been quelled by the election of Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney.