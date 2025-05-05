BREAKING: Danielle Smith to chair 'Alberta Next' panel in 2026

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced the province’s second panel on autonomy, amid growing support for separation. “Our government will appoint, and I will chair the Alberta Next panel,” she said in an address posted to social media.

“This panel will be composed of some of our best and brightest judicial, academic, and economic minds to join with me in a series of in-person and online town halls to discuss Alberta's future in Canada.”

Smith earlier warned of consequences if Prime Minister Mark Carney did not reset Ottawa’s relationship with Alberta.

Danielle Smith announces the "Alberta Next Panel," which will bring together experts in law, economics, and academia to discuss the future of the province during a series of townhalls with the premier.

“To be clear from the outset, our government will not be putting a vote on separation from Canada on the referendum ballot,” Smith said.

“However, if there is a successful citizen-led referendum petition that is able to gather the requisite number of signatures requesting such a question to be put on a referendum, our government will respect the democratic process and include that question on the 2026 provincial referendum ballot as well,” she clarified.

Details of the membership and scope of that panel will be released in the coming weeks.

Following the panel's work, other autonomy-related issues, such as a provincial pension—despite the premier's doubt of its popularity—may go to a provincial referendum in 2026 for Albertans to vote on.

Premier Smith announces she will be appointing a special negotiating team to discuss critical reforms for the province with the federal government.

Smith earlier posed a list of several demands to appease Alberta, including the revocation of certain climate policies and implementing a national energy corridor. “I really hope that we can get Canada on ‘Team Alberta’ because ‘Team Alberta’ has always been on Team Canada.”

The premier threatened to consult voters on the province’s next steps if her demands weren’t met. Carney defended and refused to rescind the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap, obvious sore spots for Alberta.

Separatist sentiment is on the rise, with 30% of Albertans wanting to leave the federation, according to Angus Reid. Another 27% are open to joining the United States.

Smith hopes Carney prioritizes national unity despite concerns after a recent visit where the Premier challenged his green zealotry on March 20.

"I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister": Premier Smith warns Canadians about Mark Carney's focus on 'net-zero' initiatives.

“In the weeks and months ahead, Albertans will have an opportunity to discuss our province’s future, assess various options for strengthening and protecting our province against future hostile acts from Ottawa, and to ultimately choose a path forward,” Smith said April 30.

“How optimistic are you [about] a new relationship between Alberta and Ottawa?” a reporter asked Smith the day prior. “Well, [that] very much depends,” she replied, noting the status-quo is no longer tenable.

“I mean, we had a cabinet that … was exactly the same as the cabinet that subjected Alberta to 10 years of economic devastation. So whether or not he, as a leader, is going to be able to change course remains to be seen.

“He [Carney] said different things … to different people in different parts of the country, so I don't know the answer yet.”