Danielle Smith unveils provincial police force

Premier Danielle Smith announced Wednesday that Calgary will host Alberta’s new provincial police force, the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service. It will not replace the RCMP or other police services, Smith clarified.

“It will work alongside existing branches of law enforcement to fill gaps and ensure that resources are used efficiently. And just like most other police services in the province, it will be run separately from the government, with civilian oversight,” she told reporters.

Municipalities can contract the new service for local policing instead of the RCMP, who may withdraw their services to the province.

Around 2,000 sheriffs are available for the new service, 650 of whom are fully trained.

Alberta's police force, studied for years, continues to face opposition from municipalities over cost-related concerns, implementation, and staffing.

Ponoka County Reeve Paul McLauchlin called the initiative a “snake-oil-salesman way of dealing with a rural issue.” Alberta (2017-2021) saw violent crime rise 14% overall and 24% in rural areas per 100,000 residents.

“Beware someone saying they can get you a better service for less money,” McLauchlin said.

Reports estimate replacing the RCMP would cost Alberta an initial $366 million and $200 million annually, with one 2021 report projecting a total cost of $759 million.

Public opinion polls at the time did not back a provincial force. Over half (55%) of rural Albertans favoured increased funding for law enforcement before making a change.

Premier Smith's post-2023 election mandate to Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis omitted the provincial police force, instead directing him to support communities with their preferred policing options.

In March 2023, Grande Prairie City Council nearly unanimously voted to replace the RCMP with a municipal police service. Ellis called it "part of a paradigm shift in policing across Alberta," stating a community-led service would better serve the region.

The province allotted Grande Prairie $9.7 million over two years for its municipal police force transition, a $19 million estimated cost. Mayor Jackie Clayton supported the move.

Four months earlier, in November 2022, Smith instructed then-Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and Ellis to finalize a decision on an Alberta Police Service.

The 2023 mandate letters stressed addressing the root causes of crime, including more frontline resources to prevent gang activity, combat border smuggling, and lower crime rates.

Minister Ellis has since added 100 patrol officers to Edmonton and Calgary, created specialized sheriff-led teams for drug/gun smuggling, especially along the U.S. border, expanded sheriff use in street-level law enforcement, developed more units to fight gang crime, and implemented 24/7 ankle bracelet monitoring for violent and sexual offenders.

Sat Parhar, with over 25 years at Calgary Police Service, is the first chief of the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service. Smith praised his experience and leadership.