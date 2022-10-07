David Dorn's killer sentenced to life in prison

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Twenty-sx-year-old Stephan Cannon has been sentenced to life in prison over the murder of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn.

Dorn’s murder was captured on film as he was shot while trying to protect a pawn shop from being looted during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Cannon’s life term was mandatory, after he was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of the 77-year-old retired police officer.

In addition to his life sentence, Cannon was also sentenced to an additional 30 years for robbery, burglary, and three counts of armed criminal action. He is unlikely to ever become a free man.

Dorn was killed when he showed up at the pawnshop business owned by his friend, which was being ransacked by a mob of looters on June 2, 2020. Video footage of his death, which was particularly violent, captured nationwide attention as supporters of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement desperately tried to sweep it under the rug.

As detailed by CBS News, Dorn and four police officers in St. Louis were shot while countless authorities were hit by fireworks and other projectiles. Some 55 businesses, many of which were black-owned were looted by mobs across the city.

“Our father was a good cop, but more importantly, he was a good man,” said Dorn’s daughter, Lisa to the court.

Dorn’s murder became a flash-point during the height of the so-called “racial injustice” and “mostly peaceful” protests in the summer of 2020, which followed the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Republicans and former President Donald Trump in particular rallied behind Dorn’s widow to condemn the widespread riots and looting as a symptom of leftist indoctrination and the progressive push to defund the police.