Did BC’s premier forget who Holocaust victims were — on International Holocaust Remembrance Day?

Inadvertent mistake or Freudian slip? Yesterday afternoon, Rebel News obtained evidence that British Columbia’s NDP Premier, David Eby, swiftly removed a message on his X account in which he committed to standing with Muslims — on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

That’s right. Amidst a rise in antisemitism across the country, high tensions for many impacted by the Israel-Hamas war, and on the international date set aside to remember the millions of Holocaust victims and survivors, the Premier’s post stated the following:

"This province has no place for bigotry and racism. We stand with the Muslim community throughout Canada on this sorrowful day of remembrance."

Upon receiving a screenshot of the post, which appears to have been part of a series of comments made by the premier to commemorate Sunday's day of remembrance, Rebel News observed that the post had been removed, and the below statement was posted in its place.

"As we remember those that were lost and honour those who survived, let us also learn from their stories so the same horrors are never repeated. Together, let’s recommit to 'Never Again' by making sure we never forget."

In an effort to confirm the authenticity of the screenshot we obtained and to question why no explanation for the initial post's hasty removal was provided, Rebel promptly sent out a media inquiry to the premier for clarification.

Shortly after Rebel News posed the question of the screenshot's authenticity to the premier by tagging his account on X, other X users began to further comment about the deleted post.

"Not much shocks me anymore, but this is disgraceful and offensive," wrote an X user who goes by the name Cannuck_Bohuck.

Another user who goes by joanne9019311 wrote, "Nice touch Eby. You can't stoop lower. Oh yeah! You did. Giving 'safe' fentanyl to a minor," making reference to the Eby government's authorization to distribute "safer supply” fentanyl to minors.

Approximately four hours after the premier deleted the initial post, and just over an hour after Rebel News sent a media inquiry about the premier's lack of communication regarding the issue, the premier took to X to provide the following explanation.

“Today, a member of my team posted the wrong text with my statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day. The mistake was noticed immediately and removed, but it should not have occurred. I’m very sorry for any pain it may have caused, and the distraction from such an important day.”

However, the response failed to address questions being raised about another message that was allegedly posted to the premier’s Instagram account.

According to information shared on the Conservative Party of BC’s X account, the caption of that post, which is not currently on Eby’s Instagram page, included Eby’s commitment to mourn and pay “tribute to the victims of the January 29th, 2017 Quebec City Mosque attack, who were murdered in a place of sanctity and worship.”

Further down, the post declared the premier’s oppositions to “the deeply troubling rise of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred in BC.”

The six men who were slain during the mosque attack are worthy of remembrance, and acts of hate targeting any religion should be condemned. However, what's concerning about this post, if genuine is that its message was written in a caption part of the premier's International Holocaust Remembrance Day Instagram post.

Although it would seem implausible for two mistakes of such a similar nature to occur, Rebel News sent a second inquiry to the premier inquiring whether or not the post was yet another misprint by his staff. We have not yet received a response.

The premier's full statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day can be read here.

