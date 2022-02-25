David Kurten on COVID, Free Speech and Canadian Truckers

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

In this report, I sat down in a pub with David Kurten, a former London mayor assembly candidate and leader of the Heritage Party, to talk about what's next after England lifts COVID restrictions, free speech issues, and the trouble in Canada.

With local elections in the U.K. coming up in May 2022, David's political party's tag line is “freedom, family and nation” which puts a focus on placing traditional families at the heart of policy, civil liberties including freedom of speech and expression, and nation, to show pride in the United Kingdom.

We touch on what the future holds for Britain after the easing of restrictions and on the introduction of a financial digital currency system slowly being introduced in Britain, and potentially globally, to how the online safety bill, along with the crimes and policing bill, could have detrimental consequences leading to more constraints on freedom of speech/expression within Britain.

You can find out more on the Heritage Party's manifesto over at the party website.