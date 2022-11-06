David Lucas Roasts Everything | Andrew Says 97
Comedian David Lucas returns to Andrew Says to discuss Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, social media censorship, and more.
Comedian David Lucas returns to Andrew Says to take a break from his North American tour to talk about cultural appropriation, comedy roasting with fellow comedians such as Tony Hinchcliffe on his podcast Kill Tony.
Lucas also discusses Elon Musk's recent Twitter purchase and his frustrations with social media censorship, particularly with YouTube videos. Lucas' channel has exploded as of late, in-line with his popularity in comedy clubs, launching him over 100,000 subscribers in just about six months.
This week's field report found Andrew Says and Lincoln Jay head to the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus to ask the international-student population about Canada's recent immigration announcement which will bring numbers to 500,000 immigrants per year starting in 2025.
