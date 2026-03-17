DAVID MENZIES | Don Cherry’s legacy will endure — and they know it

About this Episode

The announcement that Don Cherry will receive the Order of Ontario was widely celebrated. Yet almost instantly, it sparked a outrage from deranged leftists.

For many Canadians, the honour is obvious. Cherry’s decades-long career championing hockey, veterans, and unapologetic patriotism made him a household name. His contribution to Canadian culture is undeniable.

Yet, as always, the backlash has been swift and revealing.

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