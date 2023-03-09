David Menzies: In the uber-woke year of 2023, what is a woman?

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies marked International Women's Day by examining the impact of far-left gender ideology on society.

As stated by David, "I really hate to ask this query, but in the uber-woke year of 2023, what is a woman? That used to be such an easy question once upon a time when there were two sexes as opposed to 128 genders. Or is it 184? It keeps increasing like inflation and the interest rates."

"It's not subjective, rather it's science. There are only males and females. It boils down to X and Y chromosomes, biology 101, case closed. Even if you happen to currently identify as a pansexual gender-fluid spirit unicorn with daddy issues, deep down you are still either a male or a female," David added.

"Just look at what has occurred in the past several years thanks to biological men who are either mentally ill or gaming the system, or maybe it's a combination of the two factors, anyways, a man today merely has to say that he 'identifies' as female and hey, Bob's your uncle, or Bob's your aunt as the case may be. Instantly granted admission to club-femme."

