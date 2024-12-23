David Menzies responds to your Christmas letters!

Ho, ho, holy moly. What a year it's been, folks. And at Christmastime, I like to sit back, put up my feet and look at the letters that you wonderful Rebel News viewers have sent in.

Now, let's reach into Santa's stocking and see what kind of feedback I've received. Here's a sampling of what you sent in — and my thoughts in response.

“After being arrested so many times and no charges, or no charges have stuck, at what point can you charge them with harassment? Plus, does the judge at least have the state pay for your lawyer?”

- Harold Lea

These are excellent questions, Harold. And I don't even think we'll get an answer by next year, maybe by 2026. After all, the wheels of justice grind so very slowly. We have, however, served the RCMP and Chrystia Freeland's office and the York Regional Police with our civil claim for assaulting me and infringing on our constitutional rights over and over again when it comes to practicing journalism.

So, when these actions are heard in court — and right now it's just one, but you can bet your bottom line that the Toronto Police Service will be served in 2025 — we basically have the template for serving other police forces as well.

Anyhow, stay tuned, Harold. More to come on this front.

“David: where do you get the courage to report, as you do so many times, in situations which are not Rebel News friendly, time after time? I have nothing but admiration for how you handle hostile situations with calm and courtesy.”

- Pauline O'Callaghan

That's very nice of you, Pauline, thank you so very much. Here's the deal: that's a question I get asked often, how do you remain so cool under pressure. And the simple answer is this: to borrow a line from my beloved colleague Sheila Gunn Reid, we like to kill them with kindness. In other words, if you were to lose it, utter an F-bomb, throw haymakers — it's not a good look. Everyone has a camera these days; you are being filmed; you will be outed on social media.

On the flipside, if you are kind, calm, collected and professional, and the hooligans are doing everything to push your buttons but failing to bring you over the edge, I think this is the ultimate revenge. That they get frustrated, that they're probably wondering what we have to do to make this guy crack.

I kind of like it that way.

“Merry Christmas for 2024 and can we please campaign against the corporate woke-folk to see more businesses display 'Merry Christmas' in 2025?”

- Howard Hutchins

I totally agree, Howard. In fact, I believe it was last year or the year before, I went to Yorkdale Shopping Centre, where there must be 100 merchants in the mall. I think I saw the word Christmas on just one piece of signage. It was 'the special time of year', 'happy holidays', 'let it snow'. It's almost as though the C-word is like saying Voldemort from the Harry Potter series. If you dare utter it, this evil wizard shall somehow appear.

But you know what? I'm going to give a plug to one very big major retailer which is not Christmas-adverse when it comes to its Christmas marketing, and that is Canadian Tire. In the last year, Canadian Tire has been using the tagline 'Canada's Christmas store'. With Christmas all but vanishing from the marketplace, it's amazing because most retailers still use the symbolism associated with Christmas — but won't say the C-word.

In terms of my needs, if I need to get something from a store like Canadian Tire, Home Depot or Rona, I'm going to Canadian Tire simply because they are not ashamed to use the C-word.

So, with that, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas. All the best to you and yours in 2025, and on behalf of everyone here at Rebel News — we can't wait to see you in the new year!