David Suzuki Foundation receives 'greenwashing' complaint from B.C. energy workers

Eight residents from Northeast British Columbia have formally applied to the federal Competition Bureau, requesting an investigation into the David Suzuki Foundation's anti-natural gas campaigns, alleging the use of false and misleading imagery.

A two-decade-old aerial photo of Wyoming natural gas wells is allegedly being used to misrepresent current development in B.C.'s Montney Formation, a major gas-producing region.

The Foundation is accused of misleading the public and donors by using this image on its website, social media, reports, and fundraising appeals, which, according to the CFNR Network, violates Section 74.01(1) of the Competition Act. The Foundation has admitted that this photo is not from British Columbia, which federal legislation C-59 contests as "greenwashing."

Greenwashing is a term coined in 2013 that refers to corporate tactics that mislead the public about their environmental protection efforts.

An April 30, 2024, amendment to the Competition Act, passed without stakeholder consultation and enacted via C-59 on June 20, 2024, broadly regulates environmental representations by any business or individual. It covers communications to investors, partners, and regulators, extending beyond traditional consumer protection.

Though intended for heavy industry, the greenwashing rules now cover all businesses, including non-profit fundraising and foreign businesses "marketing in Canada."

The B.C. complaint, under Sections 9 and 10, asks the Bureau to investigate and implement remedies like halting the use of this particular image, issuing corrective statements, and recovering misleadingly raised funds.

Deena Del Giusto, a spokesperson, states B.C. energy workers deserve "truth, not scare tactics," and demand accountability from the Foundation.

C-59 caused immediate fallout, with oil and gas groups removing online information, though concerns extended beyond this sector to agriculture, forestry, mining, construction, manufacturing, and other industries.

It threatened significant individual ($750,000 or three times financial benefit) and corporate ($10 million or three times financial benefit) fines.

A McDonald-Laurier Institute report analyzed its impact, claiming that the greenwashing amendments create investor uncertainty and risk, pushing the Act into unfamiliar territory better suited for other legislation.

The report criticizes a late-stage amendment in Bill C-59 as redundant and contrary to the Competition Act’s focus on consumer protection and competition.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce recommends repealing all greenwashing and deceptive marketing amendments, arguing existing frameworks are adequate.

The Competition Bureau’s 2024 consultations on environmental claims received 208 submissions, leading to final guidelines on June 5, requiring claims to be truthful, tested, specific, non-exaggerated, clear, and substantiated.