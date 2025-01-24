Davos VIPs enjoy luxury airport, private jets as WEF pushes carbon taxes
Sheila Gunn Reid checks in from the Swiss town of St. Moritz, where global elites land their private jets and board private helicopters before travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos to push carbon taxes on the rest of us.
About an hour and a half south of the Alpine ski resort town of Davos, Switzerland, is a town called St. Moritz.
There, at a small airport, the world's carbon tax pushers park their private planes before hopping aboard private helicopters — they don't take train or drive as us, of course — and head into the World Economic Forum to tout net-zero emissions and carbon taxes on the rest of the world.
I don't begrudge these people for their wealth; in fact, I aspire to achieve their wealth. My problem lies with this: these people advocating for these policies at the WEF will make sure that their form of wealth is out of reach for the rest of us, and that they are the only people rich enough to survive their bad ideas.
The super-elites lecture us about carbon while they enjoy the finer things in life. This airport itself is well maintained, it's pristine in fact. It's covered in advertisements for luxury watches, sports cars, private planes and VIP helicopter rides.
Why is St. Moritz important? Because it shows the absurdity of this entire situation, the elites land in private jets in St. Moritz and then take a private helicopter to Davos. Yesterday, I watched the return VIP trip.
At the temporary Davos helipad, an entourage of luxury, chauffeur driven cars arrived, and several wealthy women were whisked away through the mountains to their private jets parked here at St. Moritz.
Now, there's absolutely nothing that happens at the WEF that couldn't happen over a Zoom call. In fact, Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, the world's most important man, made an appearance remotely.
Trump seems to have a smaller carbon footprint than the world's elite who lecture us about ours. But virtual meetings, well that would rob these people of their precious annual Swiss luxury vacation.
For the world's elites, they should enjoy their party in the Alps while it lasts, because I think their time is running out.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.