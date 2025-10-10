DAY 210: Carney has achieved 'very little' as prime minister

Ezra Levant critiques the 33-minute scrum between Donald Trump, Mark Carney, and the press, highlighting Carney's perceived failures as Prime Minister after 210 days.

Ezra dismisses many questions as irrelevant to Canada, focusing instead on Carney's inability to secure a trade deal and his seemingly subservient demeanor towards Trump in contrast to his campaign rhetoric.

Ezra also dissects Trump's opening remarks, noting Trump's self-congratulatory tone and claim of making Carney popular, which Ezra links to the "51st state" talk that stirred Canadian patriotism.

He criticizes Carney's effusive praise for Trump, especially regarding international peace efforts and economic transformation, and questions Canada's eagerness to assist in the Gaza conflict, arguing Carney strengthened Hamas.

A Canadian reporter's question about the lack of a trade agreement prompts Trump to discuss the "natural conflict" between the two nations, particularly regarding the auto and steel industries.

Trump asserts the U.S. has "given everything" to Canada and seeks to rebalance trade. Ezra interprets Trump's bluntness as a clear intention to move Canadian auto jobs to the U.S., seeing it as a "terrifying" threat to Canada's auto industry.

Trump also mentions tariffs, particularly on agricultural products (dairy), which Ezra believes could significantly impact Québec dairy farmers and require sacrifices in other Canadian sectors.

Ezra then highlights Trump's seemingly unscripted comments against "windmills and transgenderism," which he suggests were subtle jabs at Carney's environmental policies and family.

Trump's "flattery" of Carney as a "great prime minister" is dismissed by Ezra as insincere, given Carney's perceived lack of negotiation success.

Ezra notes the absence of questions about Canada's Online Harms Act. He points to Commerce Secretary Lutnick's dismissive remarks about an auto deal, reinforcing the existential threat to Ontario's auto sector.

Finally, Ezra discusses the surprising proposal by Carney to revive the Keystone XL pipeline, an idea he supports for its economic benefits. However, he expresses skepticism, noting the pipeline company was unaware of the proposal.

Ezra concludes by challenging Carney's achievements after 210 days, suggesting he has accomplished little for Canada.