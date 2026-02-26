DAY 2: Live updates as Adamson BBQ owner challenges Ontario COVID lockdown

Nearly six years after he made a defiant stand against Ontario's punitive COVID-19 lockdown, Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly is in court challenging the constitutionality of the pandemic-era restriction.

In November 2020, Skelly reopened his Etobicoke restaurant in defiance of the Reopening Ontario Act. The act became known as the “Barbecue Rebellion” as a large number of supporters were on hand as Toronto police forcefully shut the business.

Speaking to Rebel News ahead of this week's court hearing, Skelly said his legal team is claiming “a bunch of Charter violations” occurred in the process.

“Freedom of expression, life and liberty, peaceful protest — even cruel and unusual punishment. If a breach is found, the government will argue it was justified under Section 1,” he told Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini.

The is being heard by Justice Janet Leiper of the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto over February 25–27. Rebel News reporter David Menzies, who closely covered the Barbecue Rebellion as it unfolded, is providing live updates from the courtroom.

Day 2 of Adam Skelly’s constitutional challenge re: the COVID-19 lockdown mandates is about to kick off. Skelly is represented by lawyer Ian Perry. The respondents: Province of Ontario, City of Toronto, Board of Health for the City of Toronto, and former Toronto medical health… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Lawyer representing the Province of Ontario is Padraic Ryan. City of Toronto’s lawyer is Penelope Ma. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Perry focuses on the “proportionately” angle. He cited other court cases, noting that peaceful assembly is a fundamental Charter right. Perry says there’s “no evidence” the province looked at accommodating peaceful assembly, and that apparently the idea of “proportional balance”… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Perry notes it was very troubling for Skelly to layoff more than 50% of his employees in 2020 due to the ban on indoor dining. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Perry states that Skelly’s restaurants were not viable without indoor dining. The ban on indoor dining amounted to a “complete infringement.”

Note: when Rebel News covered the “BBQ Rebellion” in November 2020 (in which Skelly reopened his west end Toronto restaurant), we noticed… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Perry says Dr. de Villa, when cross examined, clung to a wide range of “refusals” when asked to answer questions and provide data. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Notably, according to expert evidence provided in Perry’s filing, the 4 “interrelated propositions” are noted:

- COVID-19 was highly stratified and declining by November 2020;

- Restaurant closures were not evidence-based;

- Public health decision-making ignored costs and… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Perry concentrates on the role of Dr. Matthew Hodge. In his filing, Perry notes that the Province of Ontario “relied on a single public health expert, Dr. Matthew Hodge, in support of its disastrous actions.”

Perry also notes: “Dr. Hodge is a government employee on the Province’s… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Perry states both the Province and City failed to protect Charter rights (Section 1) and violated the Constitution. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

More on Dr. Hodge according to Perry’s filing: “Putting aside his issues of bias and credibility, Dr. Hodge does not meaningfully engage with, rebut,or displace any of the Applicant’s evidence. Instead, he parrots a policy rationale for non-pharmaceutical interventions (‘NPIs’)… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Perry notes that Dr. Hodge stated he had no idea how decisions were made nor was he given access to people or evidence that make decisions. Said Dr. Hodge: “I am a minnow, the sharks do as they wish.” — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 26, 2026

Court now in recess.