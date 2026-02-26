DAY 2: Live updates as Adamson BBQ owner challenges Ontario COVID lockdown

Nearly six years after he made a defiant stand against Ontario's punitive COVID-19 lockdown, Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly is in court challenging the constitutionality of the pandemic-era restriction.

In November 2020, Skelly reopened his Etobicoke restaurant in defiance of the Reopening Ontario Act. The act became known as the “Barbecue Rebellion” as a large number of supporters were on hand as Toronto police forcefully shut the business.

Speaking to Rebel News ahead of this week's court hearing, Skelly said his legal team is claiming “a bunch of Charter violations” occurred in the process.

“Freedom of expression, life and liberty, peaceful protest — even cruel and unusual punishment. If a breach is found, the government will argue it was justified under Section 1,” he told Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini.

The is being heard by Justice Janet Leiper of the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto over February 25–27. Rebel News reporter David Menzies, who closely covered the Barbecue Rebellion as it unfolded, is providing live updates from the courtroom.

Follow along with his posts on X directly or below on this page.

