Day two in Davos: Exposing key players at the World Economic Forum

This is Lewis Brackpool for Rebel News and as you know, I'm here in Davos, right in the globalists' backyard to expose the WEF. So let's get into it.

Here to discuss "preparing for the next pandemic," we have a woman named Helen Clark, who is the ex-prime minister of New Zealand. In 2020, she was appointed as a co-chair on a panel reviewing the World Health Organization's handling of the Covid-19 Pandemic. We have Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, Peter Sands, the executive director of "Global Fund," Francis D'Souza, the president of a company called "Illumina" that provides technology to analyze genetic variations, and last but not least, you guessed it, Bill Gates.

Let's break down a bit about what some of them have been up to, starting with Helen. As I've already mentioned, she was the ex-prime minister of New Zealand and in 2020 she was appointed as a co-chair on the independent panel for pandemic preparedness and response. She has been accused of having close ties with China.

The United Nations Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer sent a letter saying: "Dear Ms. Clark, UN Watch respectfully requests that you recuse yourself as co-chair of the WHO inquiry into the origin of and global response to the coronavirus pandemic. Though WHO chief Dr. Tedros has lauded you as an independent leader who is singularly qualified to head this investigation, your extensive record of partisan statements defending the WHO as well as your close ties with the Chinese government give rise to the appearance of bias which, under international law, are grounds for recusal."

Various accusations include in 2016 she was supposedly described as “a good friend” of the Beijing regime when President Xi Jinping pledged to support her bid for the position of UN Secretary-General. We all know, that the WHO is in China's back pocket.

Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda. What's his role in this? Well, you only have to go back to earlier this year, to see how he was tackling this "pandemic" where he was forcibly vaccinating people for Covid-19 against their will.

Many Rwandan citizens have reported they have been forced down to the ground by police officers and vaccinated the citizens against their will.

Sounds like a charming fella, even more suspicious is that he wrote an opinion piece for CNN with none other than Bill Gates titled: "Every vaccine is a shot of adrenaline into the heart of the African economy."

Peter Sands is another panelist, who is the executive director of the Global Fund, and since 2002, the global fund has been a partner with of course the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and to this day receives various donations from some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, and from Bill Gates, they've received a whopping $2.74 billion in "contributions" since it began.

A friendly gesture? Or is it a long-term financial gain for when another "pandemic" arises?

And finally, Bill Gates, as if there isn't enough to talk about when it comes to Bill Gates.

The biggest owner of farmland in the U.S. invested in smallpox vaccines back in November 2021 and then warned of smallpox terror attacks, what a coincidence... The baby formula shortage in America has reached very worrying levels, but don't worry, back in 2020, a company called BIOMILQ was started up to produce artificial human breastmilk from human mammary and be commercially available to consumers, the company received $3.5 million from a fund that was co-founded by big US Businessmen, businessmen such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The even weirder part of that is that the product was scheduled to arrive in 3-5 years' time and we are now seeing supply chain shortages and huge uncertainties have rippled through the factory of the biggest shareholder of the baby food market. What a coincidence

And remember, this is the same person who is strangely obsessed with excrement...bizarre... The question is, are these the sort of people that you would trust to handle the pandemic? You tell me.

