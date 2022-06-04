Daytime 'child-friendly' drag event at Dallas gay bar attracts protest

Twitter/ Tayler Hansen

By Rebel News

On Saturday, June 4 people gathered outside the Mr. Misster bar in Dallas, Texas to protest the venue’s event allowing children inside to dance with drag queens. Counter-protesters also showed up to confront the protesters.

Protesters & counter-protesters confront each other outside the Mr. Misster bar after a controversial event announcement allowing kids to dance with drag queens inside.



Full story soon at https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c pic.twitter.com/KNEAdUAAwG — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) June 4, 2022

Mr. Misster bar, a gay bar located in Downtown Dallas, gathered controversy after announcing that they would host an event that would allow young children to dance with drag-queens. Videos obtained inside the venue showed sexually explicit dancing of drag queens as minors watched and were encouraged by parents to throw money.

As comedian and commentator Alex Stein was attempting to enter the venue, he was denied access by the employees of the bar. While interacting with them, counter-protesters repeatedly attempted to grab his cellphone and cover his cellphone camera. One counter-protester attempted to strike him with a flag.

Wow— @alexstein99 was just denied entry to the Kids Drag Show and assaulted multiple times. pic.twitter.com/hZanodeIYa — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

Rebel News spoke with Tayler Hansen, who described the actions of both the parents and people inside the venue as “disgusting.”

Rebel News is in Dallas, Texas to cover Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit.