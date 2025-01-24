Debrief from Davos: Ezra Levant tells Alex Jones about WEF experience

It's been a busy week in Davos, Switzerland, where the global elites are gathering for the World Economic Forum. Our Rebel News team has been on the ground in the picturesque resort town high up in the Swiss Alps, putting questions to some of the world's most influential individuals like Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant joined The Alex Jones Show for a full hour, where he told the popular Infowars host what it's been like putting these powerful players on the hot seat with real, unscripted questions.

See all of Rebel News' coverage from the World Economic Forum! Visit WEFreports.com

Discussing the viral encounter with Fink, Ezra described the BlackRock CEO as “truly a master of the universe, he's a titan,” noting that “If he was Ukrainian or Russian, we would call him an oligarch.”

Fink has not just financial influence, but political influence as well, Ezra continued — “especially at the World Economic Forum.” Fink, of course, has been a longtime member of the WEF's board of directors.

“He's a super oligarch,” chimed in Alex. “He is the Legion of Doom, Lex Luther,” he added, comparing the BlackRock boss to the iconic DC Comics supervillain group and its leader, Lex Luther.

“Some people have more money than him,” Ezra countered, noting Amazon head Jeff Bezos wealth. “But this guy [Fink] has more connections, more influence.” Davos, he said, is like Fink's own personal playground.

“I truly believe he was shocked on a personal level that this group of four people — there were me and Avi [Yemini] on the journalism side, and Lincoln and Benji as videographer cameramen. So suddenly, this little squad of four peasants pop up with cameras and prickly questions in his safe space.”

See our upcoming reports and revisit our past coverage from the World Economic Forum at WEFreports.com.