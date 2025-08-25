Declare Alberta 'completely carbon tax free': Kris Sims' advice to Premier Smith

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation spokeswoman is encouraging grassroots supporters of Premier Smith to politely but firmly push the Alberta government to follow Saskatchewan's lead and remove its industrial carbon tax altogether.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   August 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Amid campaigning during Canada's federal election this year, which saw both the Liberals and Conservatives commit to removing the carbon tax, Premier Scott Moe removed Saskatchewan's industrial carbon tax, declaring Saskatchewan as the “first carbon tax free province in Canada.”

After Premier Danielle Smith reversed a government transparency policy in last week, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined The Gunn Show to discuss how the premier can continue improving her government's accountability to taxpayers.

Her suggestion? Follow neighbouring Saskatchewan's lead and remove Alberta's industrial carbon tax.

“For some silly reason we have got an Alberta industrial carbon tax,” Kris told Sheila, with the host noting it's difficult to criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney's proposed industrial carbon tax when the province has its own.

Albertans should apply “polite but firm” pressure on Premier Smith's government over the issue, she continued.

Reflecting on an annual gas tax report the Canadian Taxpayers Federation compiles each year, Kris said gas prices were “about 20 cents cheaper per litre” in 2025 when compared to 2024 — “and that is because the carbon tax, the consumer national carbon tax, is gone.”

Carney, a longtime proponent of the so-called green agenda, is working on developing a new industrial tax, however.

To counter this, Alberta needs to follow Premier Moe's lead and “make Alberta a carbon tax free zone.” While Premier Smith froze Alberta's industrial carbon tax, “that's not good enough,” said Kris.

“She needs to excise it and throw it in the trash. It needs to be gone.”

Kris suspected that the oil and gas companies may be interested in carbon credit initiatives, but that isn't “taxpayers' problem.”

This, she said, is why grassroots activists need to put pressure on Premier Smith's government to remove the tax.

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-08-25 19:46:55 -0400 Flag
    At least there’s a hope that Danielle Smith will actually listen. Other premieres won’t. Governments are loathe to remove any taxes.