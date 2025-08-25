Declare Alberta 'completely carbon tax free': Kris Sims' advice to Premier Smith

Amid campaigning during Canada's federal election this year, which saw both the Liberals and Conservatives commit to removing the carbon tax, Premier Scott Moe removed Saskatchewan's industrial carbon tax, declaring Saskatchewan as the “first carbon tax free province in Canada.”

After Premier Danielle Smith reversed a government transparency policy in last week, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined The Gunn Show to discuss how the premier can continue improving her government's accountability to taxpayers.

Her suggestion? Follow neighbouring Saskatchewan's lead and remove Alberta's industrial carbon tax.

“For some silly reason we have got an Alberta industrial carbon tax,” Kris told Sheila, with the host noting it's difficult to criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney's proposed industrial carbon tax when the province has its own.

Albertans should apply “polite but firm” pressure on Premier Smith's government over the issue, she continued.

Reflecting on an annual gas tax report the Canadian Taxpayers Federation compiles each year, Kris said gas prices were “about 20 cents cheaper per litre” in 2025 when compared to 2024 — “and that is because the carbon tax, the consumer national carbon tax, is gone.”

Carney, a longtime proponent of the so-called green agenda, is working on developing a new industrial tax, however.

To counter this, Alberta needs to follow Premier Moe's lead and “make Alberta a carbon tax free zone.” While Premier Smith froze Alberta's industrial carbon tax, “that's not good enough,” said Kris.

“She needs to excise it and throw it in the trash. It needs to be gone.”

Kris suspected that the oil and gas companies may be interested in carbon credit initiatives, but that isn't “taxpayers' problem.”

This, she said, is why grassroots activists need to put pressure on Premier Smith's government to remove the tax.