'Deep state' looking to sabotage Alberta separatist movement

Elections Alberta is taking separatists to court, calling into question the constitutionality of a referendum question posed by the Alberta Prosperity Project.

The controversy surrounds this seemingly simple question: “Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a country and cease to be a province of Canada?”

But Elections Alberta is asking the Court of King's Bench if it abides by provincial law, which has seen Premier Danielle Smith push back against the decision.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on this budding battle between independence activists and the government's independent electoral overseers.

“Public institutions, including provincially run public institutions, are absolutely stuffed to the gills with vapid left-wing activists,” Lise said. “Of course Elections Alberta is going to throw a hammer at the separatist movement in Alberta.”

The question proposed by the Alberta Prosperity Project's Mitch Sylvestre was “very straightforward,” Sheila said, with Lise adding that the “clear, direct” question was not confusing to anyone.

And yet, Elections Alberta officials are attempting to block the question, something Lise described as “an attempt to slow (the separatist) train down.”

The efforts to block the citizen-led initiative were “deep state bulls***,” added a frustrated Sheila.

“This is the deep state stuff that everybody talks about, and they tell you it's a conspiracy theory. This cabal of bureaucrats working to undermine the will of the people, well we see it right here in Elections Alberta.”