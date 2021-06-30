Defending religious freedom isn't extremism, it's conservatism

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now

The three pastors arrested in Alberta are all very different men. While each had their own way of standing up against the government's restrictions, none were doing it merely for publicity. In the end, the result was the same: legal consequences and jail time.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their take on the spat between Ezra Levant and Ben Harper, a staffer in Premier Jason Kenney's government and son of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Speaking about how the younger Harper referred to Rebel News as an “extremist” outlet, Sheila wondered how standing up for religious freedom became an extremist ideology:

I'm not the one locking down pastors. I'm not the one justifying 35 days in jail for Pastor James Coates, keeping the church from the congregation for 90 days, driving Christian congregations underground, arresting pastors on Calgary freeways and arresting Tim Stephens in front of his children twice — not once, but twice. Sorry, but [those are] the extremists. Defending religious freedom from the government during an emergency, which is always when the government takes away your fundamental freedoms — they always use an emergency to do it — I'm sorry, that's not the extremist view, that's the conservative position. And wouldn't it be great if a Conservative would take it?

