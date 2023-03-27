Defiant high school student standing up for Christian values joins Ezra Levant

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, 16-year-old high school student Josh Alexander joined Ezra to discuss his activism and the consequences he has faced as a result of standing up for what he believes in. Mr. Alexander is a student at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario.

He discussed his recent demonstrations and protests, why he was suspended from school, and the legal saga that he's currently facing up against. As stated by Mr. Alexander, "Some female students informed me that males were using the female washrooms. They were concerned about this, and they had known I had a history of activism during the Freedom Convoy where I organized student walkouts."

Mr. Alexander went on to say, "I was in a class debate, this topic came up, and I said there's only two genders. So I said there's only two genders, and there were transgender students in this class — mind you this is Math class so we shouldn't be talking about this topic in the first place — but the teacher was allowing it to stray and students were asking me questions so I answered them."

"And then the teacher in two different classes went on to endorse and support male breast-feeding," Mr. Alexander added.

