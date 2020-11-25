Denver Mayor flies to visit family after telling residents to have 'virtual' Thanksgiving

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock boarded a flight Wednesday morning to visit family after encouraging his constituents to hold “virtual gatherings” in order to stop the threat of coronavirus.

Pass the potatoes, not COVID.



🏘️Stay home as much as you can, especially if you're sick.

💻Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.

❌Avoid travel, if you can.

🍲Order your holiday meal from a local eatery.

🎁Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/acQpWs2Ism — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

Denver local outlet 9News reported that Hancock posted the tweet 30 minutes before boarding a flight to Houston, ignoring his own advice to spend time with his family several states away.

Hancock’s office has since released a statement: "As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver. Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine."

Hancock was blasted on social media by users for his abject hypocrisy, from members of the public who have sacrificed visits to their loved ones in doing their part to slow the spread of the virus as the CDC recommends.

A correspondent for The Hill, Reid Wilson wrote: “Half an hour after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sent this tweet urging people to avoid travel, he got on an airplane to go see family in Mississippi.”

Half an hour after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sent this tweet urging people to avoid travel, he got on an airplane to go see family in Mississippi. https://t.co/JfEtFSTGJz — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 25, 2020

Another user wrote, “From all the restaurant workers who you’ve put out of work again while you carry on with your life regardless, F*** you. Disrespectfully.”