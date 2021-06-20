INTERVIEW: MP Derek Sloan hosts news conference on censorship of doctors and scientists
MP Derek Sloan hosted a summit last week on scientific censorship, featuring medical professionals speaking out in contradiction of the officially sanctioned COVID narratives.
YouTube has a list of things you're not allowed to say about COVID, even if you're a doctor. You simply cannot discuss the most important topic in the world in a way they don't like. As of press time, though, Sloan's press conference was still up on the official CPAC channel, with over 410,000 views. "I believe YouTube is afraid of crossing that line," Sloan told Ezra Levant. "If they're censoring democratic processes in our House of Commons, that is extreme beyond any measure."
However, Facebook took down the livestream of Sloan's event halfway through. Have they crossed that line?
This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
