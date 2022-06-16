DeSantis Announces Event Removing Invasive Species From Everglades

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Everglades Airboat Expeditions in Miami, Florida on June 16, where he discussed how his office has been maintaining well the natural resources in the state of Florida, mentioning the restoration of the Everglades.



He mentioned how Burmese pythons are damaging the Everglades as an invasive species, destroying the natural food chain in the area. Pythons can lay up to 100 eggs at a time and can reach up to 18 feet in length.

“These pythons are a threat to the Everglades,” stated DeSantis. He also mentioned that his office has given $3 million USD for python removal, funding technology such as infrared cameras for their detection.

DeSantis also claimed that 223 Burmese pythons were removed from the Everglades in 2021.



DeSantis announced that the challenge will take place from August 5-14, where people can win prizes, including $2500 for the most python removals as well as $1500 USD for the longest python removal, and additional prizes for military and veterans that participate. People interested in participating in the challenge can sign up at flpythonchallenge.org.