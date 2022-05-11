DeSantis honours victims of Communism at Freedom Tower

E-transfer (Canada):

On Tuesday, May 9, 2022, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida and signed bills that would provide funding to the tower, make November 7 into 'Victims of Communism Day,' and ensure students in the state are taught the evils of Communism.

The first bill he signed was an approval to provide $25 million USD in funds to the Freedom Tower, a symbolic landmark in the city of Miami.

He then proceeded to sign bill HR 395, which establishes November 7 as 'Victims of Communism Day.' He also signed a bill that would ensure that high school students learn about the evils of Communism and the atrocities committed by regimes under Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Joseph Stalin, Nicolas Maduro, Pol Pot, and Vladimir Lenin.