DeSantis proposes death penalty for child rapists, drug dealers

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put forward legislation that would increase sanctions for child rapists and drug criminals.

The governor believes this will help to maintain the state's record low crime rate, while opposing initiatives such as abolishing cash bail. DeSantis declared that Florida will remain "the law and order state" and outlined a variety of measures to be taken to achieve this goal.

These involve reducing the number of jurors needed to sentence someone to death, punishing fentanyl traffickers who target children with mandatory life sentences, tightening bail laws, making child rapists face life in prison or the death penalty, and increasing the penalties for sex criminals.

“Other states endanger their citizens by making it easier to put criminals back on the street,” DeSantis said. “Here in Florida, we will to continue to support and enact policies to protect our communities and keep Floridians safe. Florida will remain the law and order state.”

The state is also allocating $20 million in local support funding for law enforcement to combat fentanyl trafficking.

Attorney General Ashley Moody praised the agenda, saying that it goes in the opposite direction of woke states who are going soft on crime.

“We strive to strengthen our laws, keep violent criminals behind bars, and take proactive steps to keep our communities safe,” she said. “I want to thank Governor DeSantis for standing up for the rule of law and taking action to fortify public safety measures.”

The state released the following list of measures highlighting the agenda: