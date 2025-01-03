'Desperate' Liberals searching for way to stop Poilievre's rise: Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant every weekday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

With the start of a new year, Canada is set for an election — whether that be the scheduled election in October or a snap election is the only question that seems unclear. Current polling data suggests the results of that election, whenever it comes, will see the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives forming the next government.

Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined Thursday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a look at why lies ahead as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fights to hold onto his position, and the desperate times the Liberals find themselves in.

Focusing on former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned hours before the Liberals announced a fall budget update, Lorne told guest host Sheila Gunn Reid how Freeland serves as a symbol of what's wrong with the Liberal Party.

He said reporters in Ottawa didn't like going to Freeland's press conferences or asking her questions, feeling that she regularly failed to answer questions or worse — not understanding the question at all. “It's very frustrating to interview her,” he said.

Lorne expanded on the example, noting Freeland's belief that she has the “appeal” to become the party's next leader, and nation's next prime minister, portrays the problem with the Liberals:

I think that's what's the problem with the Liberals from top to bottom, is that they overestimate their own appeal. They overestimate their appeal as individuals, they overestimate their appeal as a party because they've never had to work hard to become the government in Canada. They're periodically voted out of office, so that they would go out and renew and comeback a little more in touch with ordinary people. This time, they are so completely out of touch.